JBL Gets Drunk & Rants On Twitter, Says He Didn’t Disrespect Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Deletes His Tweet

Former WWE Champion JBL took to Twitter today and admitted he had a few too many alcoholic beverages while running wild on Twitter last night.

JBL, who was celebrating his 52nd birthday and watching the NFL game yesterday, posted a series of tweets that took shots at Cody Rhodes and made a mention of Cody’s late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Cody did acknowledge the tweets but his comments have since been deleted. He wrote, “I’m thinking JBL had a few drinks tonight…”

JBL’s two tweets that referenced Dusty have been deleted but most of the tweets are still live as of this writing. Below are text from the deleted tweets along with screenshots plus the tweets where JBL admitted he had a few too many:

“Ok, not wanting a comeback-but I could beat @CodyRhodes any day in any match, just like I could have beaten his daddy. It’s simple math. Now back to my @dallascowboys”

“I’m retired. But @CodyRhodes couldn’t beat me if he tied me to a tree. Neither could his dad.”

Got serious money on the Cowboys! I couldn’t get money on @CodyRhodes if I tried. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Seriously. @CodyRhodes is a tool. Not in my league. I’m retired. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Screenshots for when JBL eventually deletes these. pic.twitter.com/j58NHTS4tX — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) November 30, 2018

Was having fun with Cody last night and said I’d kill Cody Rhodes, I obviously didn’t mean that literally. It was a very poor choice of words, I go way back with him and his family and I just was talking smack in a pro wrestling sense. I apologize for that poor choice of words. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

It was my birthday, of course it was one too many! https://t.co/LLnttnML7C — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

It was my birthday and the Cowboys beat the Saints, surely that’s a reason to have one too many! Have a great day everyone! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

I go way back with Dusty, tagged with Murdoch/Dusty’s old partner. I didn’t mean disrespect to Dusty. It’s what happens when elation from a Cowboys win, my birthday, talking smack and booze mix. https://t.co/SruBKEsTko — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Actually is was definitely a ‘best day ever’!!! And today, I plan on having another best day ever! Don’t start with me young lady! https://t.co/8qYRn4qyZB — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

All I need is an Okie to get involved! You hired me 23 years ago Mr Brisco-it’s pretty much all your fault! https://t.co/XwxSxhML3x — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018