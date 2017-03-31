Jeff Hardy Addresses Rumors Of Being Offered Contract By WWE

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with CBS Sports for an interview and addressed whether or not he and his brother, Matt Hardy, were offered WWE contracts recently as rumored.

“No, because you have to go through so much testing and all of that. It’s a long process,” said Hardy.

“But, no. We know some people there and naturally after WrestleMania dies down, maybe a couple of months from now, we’ll see what’s possible.”

Hardy concluded, “But there is no truth to that whatsoever.”

