UPDATED With Details: Jeff Hardy Arrested This Weekend

Injured WWE RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested on the night of Saturday, March 10th for DWI in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

UPDATE: Raj Giri of WrestlingINC reports that Hardy was arrested in Concord, NC and that the accident happened on Concord Parkway South. Concord is in Cabarrus County. The police report has the accident time listed at 8:11pm. The report also says Hardy ran off the road and struck about 105 feet of guardrail before spinning to the left and coming to rest in the middle of the northbound lane.

Hardy was arrested at 10:20pm EST and released that same night at 11:24pm, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff and PWInsider. No word yet on what led to the arrest or the release from jail. As is law in North Carolina, Hardy has had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days until the case is tried.

Hardy is currently scheduled to be in court on Monday, April 16th for his first hearing on these charges.

Hardy has been out of actino since suffering a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in September 2017. He was recently cleared to return to the ring and has been scheduled to start training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando later this month. It’s believed that Hardy will be added to the current feud between brother Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. WWE taped The Ultimate Deletion match with Hardy vs. Wyatt at Matt’s compound in Cameron, NC last week but there’s no word yet on if Jeff was used at the filming or if WWE would edit him out due to the DWI charge.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeff’s legal situation and status with WWE.