Jeff Hardy Court Case Update, New Era Kicking Off On WWE NXT (Video), More

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video:

– New WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy was scheduled to appear in Cabarrus County Court on Monday for a hearing related to his DUI arrest from March 10th in Concord, NC but he obviously did not appear as he was on RAW in Hartford, CT. It’s likely that Hardy’s lawyer was there representing him. Online court records now have Hardy’s next hearing scheduled for Monday, May 14th. RAW is scheduled to take place in London that day.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will be taking over the Champs Sports Snapchat account tonight during SmackDown for the latest WWE – Champs Sneaker Watch. She tweeted the following:

Make sure to follow @champssports Snapchat and tune-in TONIGHT for Sneaker Watch! pic.twitter.com/REu2KAApZN — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 17, 2018

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, featuring the beginning of a new era with NXT Champion Aleister Black. As noted, the show will feature an opening segment with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae plus a No DQ main event with Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain.