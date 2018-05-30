Jeff Hardy Defends In Dark Match, Rousey vs. Jax MITB Promo, Celebrities Backstage At SmackDown

– Sports stars backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Raleigh, NC include Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin of the NHL and race car drivers Hermie & Elliott Sadler, who are longtime fans that have been affiliated with TNA in the past. Below is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to The Sadlers and above is video of Renee Young talking to Slavin.

– The dark match before tonight’s SmackDown at the PNC Arena in Raleigh saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retain his title over Shelton Benjamin in front of the home state crowd.

– Below is a promo for Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax at WWE Money In the Bank: