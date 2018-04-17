Jeff Hardy – Grand Slam News, Shelton Benjamin On Chad Gable Going To RAW, Roddy Piper

– As noted, Jeff Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal on this week’s RAW to become the new WWE United States Champion. Hardy became a WWE Grand Slam Champion with the win, the 12th under the current format. He joins WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Edge and Eddie Guerrero along with Chris Jericho, Big Show, The Miz, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Below is backstage video from Hardy’s first photo shoot with the title:

– Today would have been the 63rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Former WWE star Kevin “Nailz” Wacholz turns 60 years old today.

– We noted before that Chad Gable was one of the SmackDown Superstars sent to RAW in night one of the Superstar Shakeup on Monday. Shelton Benjamin tweeted the following on losing his tag team partner: