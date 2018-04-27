Jeff Hardy On GRR Being Like WrestleMania (Video), Photo Of Rey Mysterio & Sin Cara, Baron Corbin

– Below is new video of Baron Corbin at today’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Corbin says he’s all about getting his name in the record books and that’s his plan for the first-ever 50-man Rumble match. Corbin knows all eyes will be on him and says that will give him the chance to take out multiple guys.

– WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy says he didn’t get to be a part of WrestleMania 34 but today’s GRR event is pretty close to it. Below is new video of Hardy preparing for today’s match against Jinder Mahal. Jeff says to be here in Saudi Arabia for a singles match is huge and is a breakthrough moment late in his career.

– Sin Cara tweeted the following photo with Rey Mysterio as they both prepare for today’s 50-man Rumble match in Saudi Arabia: