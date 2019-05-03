Jeff Hardy underwent successful right knee surgery on Thursday at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

As noted, Hardy said he would be out of action for 6-9 months during his post-SmackDown interview on Tuesday night. This week’s blue brand show saw The Hardy Boys relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Titles due to Jeff’s injury, opening the door for another singles run for Matt Hardy.

Jeff actually suffered the injury a few weeks ago at a WWE live event in Wisconsin, but the storyline is that he was injured by Lars Sullivan. Hardy said in his post-SmackDown interview that he has needed a “new knee” for some time due to a lot of wear & tear. Hardy told fans he believes he will be able to come back better than ever, and put on a better performance than he has for the past 4 years or so.

Hardy took to Instagram after surgery and posted this video from the hospital, noting that it’s time to start healing: