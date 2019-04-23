SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy reportedly suffered a leg injury at Saturday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The Hardy Boys defeated The Usos that night.

Jeff did not work last night’s WWE live event in Sioux City, Iowa as Matt Hardy teamed with R-Truth for a win over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Jeff did appear at Sunday’s live event in Rochester, Minnesota, but he did not wrestle. Matt defeated Jimmy Uso in singles action and Jeff was in his corner, reportedly limping.

There’s no word yet on when Jeff will be back in action or any other details of the injury, but we will keep you updated.