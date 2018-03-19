Jeff Hardy Status Update, Triple H On Mark Henry’s Induction, Tonight’s RAW

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW in this new video:

– Jeff Hardy is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today, according to PWInsider. Hardy is training in the ring at the PC as he gets ready to return to TV after being out since September 2017 with a torn labrum and a torn rotator cuff. As noted last week, Hardy wrapped physical therapy and was scheduled to be in The Ultimate Deletion match that airs on tonight’s RAW with Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy. It will be interesting to see if Hardy was removed from the match due to his DWI arrest from March 10th.

For those who missed it, WWE issued the following statement on Hardy’s arrest at the time: “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

– Triple H tweeted the following on Mark Henry going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Weekend: