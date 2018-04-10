Jeff Hardy Talks Brother Nero’s Future, Nia Jax Title Shoot Video, Paul Bearer

– As noted, Jeff Hardy returned to action on last night’s RAW to team with Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeat The Miz and The Miztourage. Below is post-show video of Hardy talking to Mike Rome. Hardy says the return was almost too good to be true as it was surreal and his shoulder didn’t bother him at all. Hardy says he’s super excited about what’s to come over the next few months.

Regarding the backstage interaction with Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, Jeff says that’s a little harder to explain but that’s Matt and how he lives his life. Jeff says this is how Matt lives his life and he’s a very knowledgeable guy when it comes to history and the future. Jeff says Woken Matt is only going to get better and as far as Brother Nero surfacing in WWE, that will likely come & go as well.

– Today would have been the 64th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer and the 93rd birthday of WCW Hall of Famer Angelo Poffo.

– Below is backstage video from Nia Jax’s first photo shoot as RAW Women’s Champion: