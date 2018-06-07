Jeff Hardy Working With Another Injury

WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is currently dealing with a pinched nerve, according to Jonny Fairplay on PWTorch’s Pro Wrestling Podcast. The pinched nerve is causing numbness in Jeff’s fingers.

Hardy made just a few TV appearances in May and has not been used on SmackDown in two weeks. Hardy retained his title over Randy Orton at the May 6th WWE Backlash pay-per-view and then lost a non-title match to The Miz on the May 8th SmackDown episode. His last TV appearance came on the May 22nd SmackDown episode, a non-title loss to Daniel Bryan.

While his TV appearances have been limited, Hardy has worked some dark matches and live events as of late. He teamed with Bryan to defeat Big Cass and The Miz after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live tapings and retained over Shelton Benjamin in the pre-show dark match on May 29th, which took place in his home state of North Carolina. Hardy was kept off TV that night.

There were reports of Hardy selling a leg injury at recent WWE live events, and during the dark match with Shelton & the tag match with Bryan. It was believed that this was just selling for the match but we did report on May 15th that Hardy may have suffered a left leg injury during his entrance for the dark main event in London that night. Hardy was checked out by a doctor and was noticeably limping before & after the match but he’s continued to wrestle and nothing else was reported on a possible leg injury.

There’s no word yet on the possible leg injury but we will keep you updated on the pinched nerve.