As noted, The Hardy Boys dropped the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles on last night’s episode due to Jeff Hardy’s right knee injury. Matt Hardy will likely be working as a singles competitor while his brother is out.

Above is post-show video of Jeff talking to Kayla Braxton about the injury. As we’ve noted, Hardy suffered the injury at a recent WWE live event, but the storyline is that Lars Sullivan put him out. Hardy revealed that he will be out of action for 6-9 months.

“You know, we had the greatest match with The Usos, we won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and then Lars attacked. My knee has been weak for a while, but he just put the finishing point on it, man. It was a massacre and this is my worst nightmare because I’m going to be out for 6-9 months,” Hardy said.

Hardy also confirmed that he will be undergoing surgery in the next few days. He said he’s going to have his whole right knee repaired, something he’s needed for a while.

“So, it’s a bummer, but at the same time I needed a new knee. There was a lot of wear and tear on it, so I’m pretty confident I’m going to come back better than I was, or have been for the last 4 years,” Hardy said.

Hardy told the WWE Universe that he will be back better than ever, and he will be able to put on a much better performance than he has as of late.