Jeff Jarrett Issues Statement On The Hardy Brothers & Galloway Leaving TNA

TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett, who recently regained control of the company, issued a statement via Twitter on the departures of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Drew Galloway. Matt and Jeff Hardy now appear to be completely done with TNA as of Wednesday, February 29th.

In his statement, Jarrett wished well to Galloway and the Hardy brothers, and noted that the business is always changing and he’s looking forward to this week’s Impact tapings. Here’s what he had to say on his official Twitter account @RealJeffJarrett:

“For the record, it’s @IMPACTWRESTLING ‘s corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters. I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure, the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can’t wait for Thursday! #MIGA”

This week’s Impact tapings will likely be a good indication of the direction that TNA’s new management wants to take the company.