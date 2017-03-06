Jeff Jarrett Meets With Senior Vice President Of Spike TV About Impact Wrestling

After being brought back into the fold by Anthem Sports, Jeff Jarrett met with an executive from Spike TV about Impact Wrestling. According to a report by Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Jarrett met with a high ranking executive from Spike on Saturday, and Impact’s new Spike UK deal wasn’t the only thing they discussed.

There’s no word how the talks played out, but Jarrett and Spike Senior Vice President and Executive Producer Scott Fishman reportedly discussed the possibility of Impact Wrestling returning to Spike in the U.S. Fishman reportedly worked closely with the show during their early days on Spike.

Spike will reportedly be rebranding as Paramount TV this year.