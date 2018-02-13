Jeff Jarrett Possibly Being Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

So far, WWE has announced that Goldberg, Ivory, and the Dudley Boyz will be part of the 2018 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, another big name could be joining them. Former Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett could be an inductee in this year’s Hall of Fame class. On the matter, Johnson had this to say:

“There are guys inside of WWE that have come to me and said that they have heard that Jeff Jarrett is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While I have no idea that this is the case or not but there certainly seems to be some smoke floating around. Whether there is fire to that smoke, I don’t know.”

This follows rumors of Jarrett entering a WWE-sponsored rehabilitation facility last October, possibly signalling Jarrett being welcomed back into the WWE fold. Of course, Jarrett being welcomed back into WWE was an unfathomable concept until recently, as in October 1999, Jeff Jarrett held up the company for nearly $300,000 in order to wrestle without a contract so that he could drop the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna.