Jeff Jarrett Talks TNA’s Struggles In 2016, New Owners & More

Following the news that he has returned as the lead behind-the-scenes figure in Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett spoke with Newsweek about the promotions plans for 2017 and their rough 2016. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On TNA’s struggles in 2016:

“It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

On working with other promotions:

“WWE is the leader of the marketplace. But it’s only in the last three months did they start recognizing other wrestling promotions. For years I’ve been saying that. Just recently we struck up a relationship with [Japan’s] Pro Wrestling Noah. It’s obvious with [independent tag team] The Young Bucks and [Impact’s] The Hardys, there’s some unique stuff being developed—that’s another extension of promotions working together. Part of the vision is to work within the wrestling community. That’s what fans want—dream match-ups.”

On teaming up with Anthem Sports:

“From the very first meeting I had with them, it was very apparent to me how sound business-wise and structurally [they were] and where they wanted to go with things aligned with my thoughts. It was a pretty quick realization that we should work together.”

