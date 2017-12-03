Jerry Lawler On Hulk Hogan Introducing Him To “Manscaping,” Cena & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared as a guest on Jim Ross podcast, The Ross Report, for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Hulk Hogan introducing him to “manscaping”: “I was never into manscaping, or even worry about grooming your chest hairs, or shaving your back, or anything, or even shaving under your arms, or anything like that until, and it’s so funny, until I got around Hulk Hogan. And one day, Hulk and I are sitting around in the locker room and I look over, and [Ross has] seen one of those long shoehorns that they make out of plastic and you could help put your shoes on while you’re standing up, [has Ross] ever seen them? Well, he had one of those long shoehorns and he had like a twin-blade razor taped to the bottom of it. And I’m thinking, ‘what the hell is that?’ And then, all-of-a-sudden, he goes over to the mirror and he turns around. He’s shaving his back with this razor taped to this long shoehorn! And so, I said, ‘well, I’ll be damned! I think that might work!’ So that’s when I first started to get rid of a little bit of the rug I was wearing on my body.”

On John Cena being proud of his “manscaping” efforts: “John Cena prides himself on the fact that there’s not another hair on his entire body other than the hair on his head. Yeah, he told me that many times. Yes! Yeah, he does have eyebrows, [Ross is] right about that one, and eyelashes.”

