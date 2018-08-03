Jerry Lawler On Laying His Son To Rest Today, Brian Christopher Tribute To Air, More

A tribute to former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler will air on CW30 in Memphis this Saturday as a special episode of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling. Brian passed away at the age of 46 this past Sunday. His funeral is taking place this afternoon at Hope Church in Memphis.

Jerry took to Twitter today and wrote the following on laying his son to rest:

About to begin the toughest day of my life…saying goodbye to my son, Brian. pic.twitter.com/0dTExLT45y — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 3, 2018

Thanks to CW30 for this special tribute show to my son, Brian Christopher, Grandmaster Sexay, this Saturday morning at 11am. https://t.co/sF6gwYYux0 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 3, 2018

For those who missed it, below is the custom “Grand Master Sexay” casket that was revealed by Brian’s brother Kevin: