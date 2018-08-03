Jerry Lawler On Laying His Son To Rest Today, Brian Christopher Tribute To Air, More

By
Scott Lazara
-

A tribute to former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler will air on CW30 in Memphis this Saturday as a special episode of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling. Brian passed away at the age of 46 this past Sunday. His funeral is taking place this afternoon at Hope Church in Memphis.

Jerry took to Twitter today and wrote the following on laying his son to rest:

For those who missed it, below is the custom “Grand Master Sexay” casket that was revealed by Brian’s brother Kevin: