Jerry Lawler On Most Difficult Celebrity To Deal With In WWE, Michael Cole Incident

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was recently a guest on Jim Ross’ podcast, The Ross Report, for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the most difficult celebrity to deal with at WrestleMania: “Aretha Franklin is still alive. Remember what a pain in the butt she was at WrestleMania that year? Oh my gosh! Way passed her glory days, but still the biggest diva that we’d ever seen. Very high maintenance, Aretha Franklin.”

On chewing out Michael Cole for his “anal bleeding” dig on commentary in the past: “We could do a whole show about the things we know that Vince either told [Ross] to say or told Michael Cole to say. The most embarrassing one that I can remember, and later on I went to him and I went, ‘what the hell, man?’ and he said, ‘I swear, Vince told me to say it. I swear. You know I never would have thought about it.’ And it was the time Mark Henry picked me up, and I don’t know if I was wrestling Mark or what happened, but anyway, he picked me up and slammed me through the announce table and they carried me out or whatever. And then, after the break, he said, ‘we want to give you an update on ‘The King’. He’s not doing too well’ and then he says, ‘he’s suffering from anal bleeding.’ So that’s when I went to Cole afterwards and said, ‘what the hell are you doing.’ He said, ‘I swear, Vince told me to say it.'”

