Jerry Lawler Releases Debut Episode Of New “Dinner With The King” Podcast

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has started a new podcast called “Dinner With The King,” which features the legendary Memphis wrestler talking with co-host Glenn Moore about the concept behind their new weekly program. During the premiere episode, Lawler also dropped some news.

“The King” noted that he will, in fact, be calling a match at this year’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view on April 2nd, as well as appearing on the extended “Kickoff Show” pre-show that airs immediately prior to the PPV via the WWE Network. In addition to that news item, Lawler also revealed some details about the new contract that he signed with WWE recently.

Check out the complete first episode of “Dinner With The King” featuring Jerry Lawler and Glenn Moore at Libsyn.com.