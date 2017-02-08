Jerry Lawler Reveals Who In WWE He Would Build A Wrestling Company Around

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently spoke with the folks at Sky Sports to promote his five one-man stage-shows scheduled for this March in the U.K., which includes stops in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast.

Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On any advice he would give to new and/or aspiring pro wrestling announcers:

“I would just tell them to be themselves. That’s the most important thing – don’t go out there and put on some persona. That’s what worked for me. Everyone thinks all the stuff I did was Jerry Lawler just trying to be The King but it really wasn’t, it was me being me. I have always looked at commentary as if I were at home talking with my next-door neighbour, that’s how I operated with all my partners, just chatting about what I saw while trying to be a bit humorous. It’s not brain surgery, it’s not life or death, it’s entertainment, so make it fun to watch.”

On which match he would say was his favorite to call over the years:

“I’m sure I’ll get tough questions like that on my tour! I can’t tell you how many thousands of matches I have called over the years. I did, though, really enjoy The Attitude Era and all of the things with Steve Austin and Mr McMahon – there were so many magic and crazy moments with Austin driving trucks, monster trucks, and Zambonis into the arena and spraying Mr McMahon down with beer. My favourite match to call was probably The Rock versus Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, but I also called the hair versus hair Battle of the Billionaires match Mr McMahon had with the new President of the United States. That was something I will never forget!”

On which WWE Superstars he would build his company around if he were still a wrestling promoter: