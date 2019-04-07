WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will be calling a match at WrestleMania 35 later tonight.

Lawler will be calling the singles match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles. He revealed the news while speaking with Kevin Cerrito of Cerrito Live this weekend. Lawler called in to the show from the WrestleCon in New York City, where he was signing autographs next to a table occupied by WWE announcers Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Lawler also jokingly agreed that he was passing the torch to Renee and Corey when they hosted last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Lawler usually hosts the ceremony. He revealed that WWE was changing the format of the show because they wanted to make it shorter. Lawler joked that this was the first time in 10 years where he didn’t have to sit through such a long show.

Lawler also revealed that he will be on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show.