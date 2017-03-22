Jerry Lawler Talks About Memphis Tape Library On WWE Network

On the second episode of WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler’s Dinner With The King podcast, the Memphis wrestling mega-star and promoter spoke about owning the video tape library for the legendary territory.

“Yes, I do own [the library],” Lawler said. “There’s just some controversy about USWA footage, which would have been from ’88 to ’96. But all the other, from ’77 to ’88 and from ’96 on, yeah, I own that footage.”

Regarding the possibility of the footage finding a new home via the WWE Network, Lawler simply replied, “Yes, absolutely. Without a doubt.”

