Jerry Lawler Talks About Making Vince McMahon Cry With Family Portrait

During a recent episode of his “Dinner with The King” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently told a story about a painting he did for Vince McMahon. The portrait featured Vince, Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon, Sr. Lawler gave Stephanie McMahon a preview of the painting and she predicted what he would get – an emotional reaction from the WWE Chairman.

“I can’t tell you how many years it’s been,” Lawler said. “I don’t know where I got the idea from but I did a portrait, a big nice portrait for Vince. It was a triple portrait, a portrait where Vince was in the middle. On the left of Vince was his son Shane and on the right of Vince was his father, Vince, Sr. So I did this portrait, I worked on it a long time, it really turned out great. I had it all framed up and I took it to one of the Monday Night RAWs, and I had it all wrapped up. Anyway, i saw Stephanie and I unwrapped it, and she saw it. She said, ‘Oh my gosh, Vince is gonna cry.’ And I went, ‘What?’ She said, ‘I’m telling you, he’s gonna cry when he sees that.’ I said, ‘No, no way.’ She said, ‘Mark my words.’

Lawler continued, “She went out and a little bit later I saw Vince, and I said, ‘Vince, I’ve got something I want to give to you, if you’ve got a minute.’ So, I had him come into my room there and I opened the portrait up, and he immediately looked at it, and his hand came up and covered his mouth, and he turned away, like immediately. His hand came up, he turned away and walked over into a corner, and he just stood there maybe for a couple of minutes, and then he slowly came back and looked at the picture again.”

The King said he was shocked at the reaction from the WWE boss.

“I think it brought tears to his eyes,” Lawler said. “I was shocked and then he hugged me, and said how much it meant to him, and all that sort of stuff. That was like the one moment that I ever really saw from Vince, that kind of emotion. I think it’s still hanging in his office.”

You can see a shot of the painting in the video below: