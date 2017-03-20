Jim Cornette To Induct The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express Into WWE Hall Of Fame

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced via their official website who will be inducting legendary tag-team the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall Of Fame at this year’s induction ceremony during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

From WWE.com:

“The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by one of their biggest rivals, Jim Cornette.

“The tennis racket-wielding manager may have spent the better part of three decades trying to put an end to Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, but even he can’t doubt the influence they’ve had on sports-entertainment.”

“By any standard, Ricky and Robert belong in the Hall of Fame,” Cornette told WWE.com in an exclusive interview. “And that’s whether its longevity as a team, the attendance records they set, or the great matches that they had, which fans can still see on WWE Network.”