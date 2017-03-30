Jim Ross Comments On Goldberg vs. Lesnar Closing The Show At WrestleMania 33

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with our friend Raj Giri at WrestlingINC.com to promote his one-man shows called “An Evening With Jim Ross,” for WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando, Florida.

During the discussion, “Good Ole’ J.R.” was asked for his thoughts on what is rumored to be the final match scheduled for Sunday’s event at Camping World Stadium, Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar.

“I think that Lesnar and Goldberg with the Universal title on the line is potentially an outstanding show closer,” Ross said. “Right now, based on how the card is shaping up, it seems to me that that would be the match. When you’ve got a four-hour pay-per-view, you don’t have to worry about match time for the main event.”

JR continued, “There’s a lot of main events, first of all. It’s an ensemble cast. It’s not the one match [Hulk] Hogan / Warrior thing or Rock / [Steve] Austin. It’s not that anymore. It may never be that again. But you’ve got an ensemble cast with a lot of ‘main events’. That’s a good show.”

Ross also spoke about the general consensus of the match being shorter than most WrestleMania main events, yet still being positioned to close the show on Sunday.

“It might even make sense logically because if you’re at the end of a four-hour night, you might be emotionally invested because you know the match isn’t going to last long. It don’t bother me,” JR said. “I [recently] interviewed Kevin Nash for my podcast and he was talking about a match he watches a lot, [Pat] Patterson and Sgt. Slaughter in a back alley brawl thing, it was called, in The Garden. And we all had watched that match, and I didn’t realize because they had me hooked from the beginning. That match is only like 10 minutes long [and] what a match those guys had!”

Ross continued, “So do I think that it’s possible to tell a good story in 10 minutes or less? You’re damn right it is, and the people that don’t think that really don’t understand the business. And also, I’ll give you another spoiler, you’ll see no moonsaults or probably any topés, planchas, in this match.”

