Jim Ross Confirms He’ll Be In Orlando For WrestleMania Week

As previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross’ wife Jan passed away earlier this week following a tragic accident.

Ross noted via his official Twitter page on Friday afternoon that he will still be in Orlando, Florida for WrestleMania Week, where he is scheduled to perform a pair of his one-man stage shows, An Evening With Jim Ross, at The Plaza in Orlando, Florida next Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information, visit JR’s official website at JRsBarBQ.com.

“I’m eternally grateful for your support during these devastating days,” Ross wrote via social media. “Jan was my Angel & she loved Wrestlemania week. See you in Orlando.”