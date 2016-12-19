Jim Ross: Crowd Harmed Charlotte-Sasha More Than Any Match At WWE Roadblock

Following Sunday night’s WWE Roadblock: End of the Line pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross has returned with a new blog sharing his thoughts on the RAW Women’s Championship match, among other matches and topics.

Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks 3-2 in the 30-minute Iron Woman Match at the PPV on Sunday night. With the win over “The Boss,” the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair earned her fourth RAW Women’s Championship.

Regarding the match, “Good Ole’ JR” addressed the high-level of expectations the two performers had going into the show and explained how he felt the live crowd in attendance at the PPG Paints Arena “harmed” things more so than in any other bout on the card.

“There was lots of pressure on Sasha and Charlotte to have some sort of history making match in the 30 Minute Ironman Match,” wrote Ross on the blog released via his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. “I enjoyed the match but how the finish was executed was perplexing to me unless it is going to lead to a persona change for either women.”

JR continued, “The live audience, arguably, harmed this match more than any on the card considering the stipulation and positioning on the card. I had no issue that this match did not close the show either.”

Check out JR’s complete post-WWE Roadblock blog here.

