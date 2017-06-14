WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the “Busted Open Radio Show.” Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his thoughts on the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls Of Fire On July 9th: “I believe those two guys are gonna have a whole hell of a lot to say about their presentation in Dallas. I really do. I also believe that each guy is an alpha male. They’re going to bring each other their best, there’s gonna be locks up that would make some people leave wrestling school. So, I believe Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar is going to be a classic.”

On his interest in calling the Lesnar-Joe title match next month: “I believe it’s going to be a great match, ya know, I’ve lobbied to call it, like a goof. I will ‘Talk for food.’ From Oklahoma to Dallas, I can be there in two and half hours.”

