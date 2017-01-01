Jim Ross On Legendary Austin-Rock Feud, Rock Exceeding Expectations & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross was recently interviewed by U.K. Sun to promote the upcoming World Of Sports show that he will be commentating. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On The Rock exceeding expectations:

“When I signed him I had no idea he was going to be the biggest movie star in the world, but I did think he had the chance to be a very special pro wrestler, and he was that and more.”

On the legendary WWE feud between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin:

“There were a lot of great ones, but If I had to pick out a series or a rivalry I’d pick out The Rock and Austin because of what they meant to WWE at the time, and the business in general and where their lives have taken them since. They established that great fanbase in WWE, and certainly in Rock’s case, he’s been able to parlay that into an amazing career.”

On some other legendary squared circle showdowns he has called:

“Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat from 1989 was a classic, Mick Foley and Triple H had some great matches, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had some great matches, there’s so many and I’ve been blessed to come around at the right time to call those matches. Kurt Angle matches were phenomenal, Brock Lesnar, especially in his younger days when he was wrestling full time was a sight to behold.”

