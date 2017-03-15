Jim Ross Predicts Lesnar vs. Reigns At WrestleMania 34 In 2018

With WrestleMania 33 just around the corner on April 2nd, Jim Ross knows WWE is already looking ahead to next year’s WrestleMania 34. In a recent blog entry on JRsBarBQ.com, the former WWE executive and announcer shared his prediction for ‘Mania 34: Lesnar vs. Reigns. Ross wrote that he would like to see Lesnar run with the WWE Universal Championship for a full year, then expects to see The Beast defend it against Roman Reigns at 2018’s biggest pay-per-view.

“What would you think about Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Title against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania in NOLA in 2018? That seems to be the direction,” he wrote. “I like it as it would give Lesnar a one year run as champ which also would necessitate Lesnar working a few more dates on his last year of his current contract. Seems logical to me. Lesnar could defend the title monthly, if required, quite easily on an enhanced albeit manageable schedule.”

Elsewhere in his blog entry, the former voice of Monday Night RAW commented on WWE releasing Jack Swagger, saying he expects to see him in Impact Wrestling.

“The former Oklahoma Sooner All American Wrestler won’t have any issues getting booked,” Ross wrote of Swagger. “Seems like it would be strategic for Impact Wrestling would jump on the former WWE Champion when he’s legally able to appear on their TV. Swagger would also be a great addition to the NJPW roster or perhaps even ROH. I wish the former Sooner nothing but the best.”

You can read Ross’ entire blog entry at JRsBarBQ.com.