Jim Ross Predicts That Kenny Omega Will Stay In NJPW

On Jim Ross’ latest Ross Report podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the possibility of NJPW star Kenny Omega jumping ship to WWE. Omega is under contract to NJPW under 1/31, and Ross is confident that he’s on WWE’s radar.

Ross believes that WWE will try to recruit Omega from NJPW like they did with AJ Styles, but they may not be successful this time. The former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations predicts that Omega will still be on the NJPW roster when they tour California in July.

“I think Kenny Omega will stick with [NJPW] right now,” Ross said. “But I also don’t know what type of full-court press WWE Will do to make him not re-sign with New Japan at the end of January and give them the opportunity to get in the hunt.”

Ross also discussed the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match, and feels that the dynamic between Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, and The Undertaker is going to make things interesting. The 2017 Royal Rumble takes place on 1/29 in San Antonio, TX. You can listen to his entire podcast at PodcastOne.com.