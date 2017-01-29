Jim Ross Predicts That Kurt Angle May Wrestle Once For WWE, Talks Royal Rumble

Jim Ross was recently a guest on The Straight Shooters Podcast where he discussed Kurt Angle and Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. On the topic of Angle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, J.R. believes WWE did a thorough evaluation of his health before pursuing the idea.

“Some people say, ‘Well, it’s a long time coming.’ Damn right, it’s a long time coming,” Ross said. “But it was a long time for [Angle] to get his priorities back together and for him to stop making bad decisions. So thank God he’s doing really well.”

Ross said that Angle looked great when he saw him wrestle back in October in England. Ross says that while Kurt could still wrestle a match, he doesn’t see him doing more than one bout for WWE at-most. “He doesn’t owe anybody four more matches or six more matches or anything,” Ross said. “I think that he could have a big match if it was made that way, a significant match for WWE. A one-off deal.” Ross added that Angle transitioned from amateur wrestling to pro wresting better than anyone else.

The 2017 Royal Rumble takes place this weekend, and Ross recalls the 30-man elimination match being a challenging one to call. “It’s going to be over an hour and your stories change at the same intervals that the talents are entered –then the stories change again when talents are eliminated,” he noted. J.R. says it’s hard to predict the winner of the Rumble matches unless you know the WrestleMania card in advance.

You can listen to the entire podcast with Ross at WildFireRadio.com.