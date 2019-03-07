Jim Ross Says He’s Leaving WWE Later This Month

After months of speculation, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has confirmed that he will part ways with WWE once again after his current contract expires on March 29. Ross revealed the news on a recent episode of his Ross Report podcast.

Ross said he recently spoke with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the two mutually agreed that it’s time to move on. Ross said the smartest thing he ever did was go to work for McMahon back in 1993.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility,” JR said (H/T to Post Wrestling). I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved. You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

JR also said he is looking to stay busy and be on the road after his wife Jan suddenly passed away in March 2017. Ross will likely receive many offers from pro wrestling promotions looking to bring him on, and there will be obvious speculation on a possible run with AEW. He said, “I don’t think I’ll be out of work long.”

After being away from WWE since 2013, Ross returned to work for WWE under a two-year deal a few weeks after his wife passed in the spring of 2017, calling the No Holds Barred match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. He would also do commentary for the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and certain NXT matches. Ross would reunite with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler to call some of the action at the RAW 25th anniversary special in January 2018, then call the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Lawler and Byron Saxton at WrestleMania 34 in early April 2018. Ross last appeared for WWE as a pre-show panel guest for the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia in late April 2018.