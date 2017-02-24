Jim Ross Says Owens Stole Show At RAW, Talks Unnecessary SD! Commercial

In his latest blog at his official website, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross gave his review of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

For his money, “Good Ole’ JR” feels Kevin Owens “stole the show” on Monday night.

“From my perspective, Kevin Owens was the star of Monday Night Raw as his show opening, in ring promo was excellent and was arguably Owens’ best verbal work since arriving in WWE,” said Ross. “His pending WM33 bout with Chris Jericho has show stealing potential and should prove to be a major win for KO at the WWE’s biggest event. Owens is blessed that he’s in a program with Jericho who is as good a performer as WWE is currently featuring.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer also addressed what he felt was an unnecessary commercial break during the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya match from the television broadcast of Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

“There was no necessity for WWE to take a commercial break during the Nattie vs Nikki bout,” wrote JR. “Any show can be formatted to avoid most, not all, commercial breaks from occurring during the middle of a bout.”

JR continued, “It’s terribly disruptive and adversely affects how many bouts are perceived as it creates the need to essentially start over after a 3 minute commercial break.”

