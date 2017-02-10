Jim Ross Shares His Thoughts On Goldberg vs. Lesnar At WrestleMania 33

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the blog at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com and shared his thoughts on the expected WrestleMania 33 main event between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg.

As Ross writes, the belief is that the Lesnar-Goldberg bout will be contested for the WWE Universal Championship, which would obviously indicate that Goldberg beats Kevin Owens to win the title at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

“Smart money seems to be leaning on the Wrestlemania main event being Goldberg defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar,” wrote Ross. “You can do the math on this one. I like the booking if it goes down this way as it adds a viable wrinkle to the expected main event that was born under surprising and unlikely circumstances in November.”

JR continued, “The argument that WWE is building around two, older talents is feasible but no promotion can “save” an epic match that already has a short shelf life. Get it while one can is my way of thinking. Plus, the more eyeballs on Wrestlemania the better it is for ALL talents to turn in memorable performances in their respective matches so that they can vie for the main event spot next year in NOLA.

“Because the Lesnar-Goldberg storyline likely has a sooner than one would like to admit shelf life, I agree in getting all one can out of these two now, as in 2017. Seriously doubt that there will ever be another opportunity to promote Lesnar vs Goldgerg which obviously has cache now.”