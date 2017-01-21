Jim Ross Speaks On Jarrett & Mantel Returning To Impact Wrestling, Offers Suggestion

On his latest podcast, Jim Ross says he thinks bringing in Jeff Jarrett was a good move by Impact Wrestling’s new owners, Anthem Sports & Entertainment. On episode 152 of The Ross Report, the WWE Hall of Famer feels that having Jarrett as a consultant and Dutch Mantel helping out backstage is a step in the right direction for the company. Ross noted that he doesn’t expect to see Jarrett on TV again, but that his knowledge can be a huge asset.

“I’m glad to see Jeff Jarrett was retained by the new owners,” Ross said of Jarrett’s consulting position with Anthem. “I also thought it was very smart to bring back the very wise Dutch Mantel to help out with the creative and the booking and so forth, agent, whatever he’s doing. I’ll tell you this, I’d be more optimistic over the future of this brand if they were on a stronger domestic TV network than Pop TV, but it is the way it is.”

Ross watched a recent Impact Wrestling iPPV, and offered some constructive criticism to the company. J.R. says they had the talent talking too much, and feels the show should have more focus on the in-ring action.

“The show had a little too much talk for me and when talent start repeating their premise, and repeating their point, you’ve lost me,” Ross noted. “That means that the piece is too damn long, so I would say to err on the side of caution: have shorter promos. Put your faith in what your talent does best and that is wrestle. Some people on the roster can talk, no doubt, but not everybody, and it seemed like everybody got a shot at it.”

You can listen to the entire podcast at PodcastOne.com.