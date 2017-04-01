Jim Ross To Call Undertaker vs. Reigns?, WWE HOF Legacy Inductees, Kurt Angle’s Ring

– As noted earlier, the 2017 WWE Hall of Famers received their rings from Triple H and Vince McMahon backstage at the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is more footage of Kurt Angle receiving his ring:

– We noted earlier via PWInsider that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has signed a new WWE deal that will see him call Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. The new deal would also see Ross film WWE Network projects and call the occasional match on TV. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Ross will be a part of the WrestleMania 33 broadcast but that was the only part of the story that he could confirm at this point. It’s now believed that Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker will close WrestleMania and Ross calling that match would add to the speculation of Sunday being Taker’s final match.

– Legacy Wing inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame were announced as Haystacks Calhoun, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns, Rikidozan, June Byers, Dr. Jerry Graham, Toots Mondt, Bearcat Wright and Luther Lindsay tonight. This is the same list that was reported a week ago with Wright added. Below is a graphic for the inductees: