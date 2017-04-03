Jim Ross WrestleMania 33 Photo, Dean Ambrose On Baron Corbin (Video), Mojo & Gronk

– As seen on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin. In the Fallout video below, Ambrose wonders what kind of man Corbin is. He admits he’s taken some of the worst beatings of his life from Corbin as of late and says he has a cracked rib. Ambrose says the title was bestowed upon him by Vince McMahon to carry on history and that means he will leave it all in the ring every night.

– WWE posted this video of Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley backstage with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski after their big WrestleMania moment. Gronk called his first WrestleMania an amazing experience and Mojo gave props to the other competitors in the battle royal.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 for the main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeat The Undertaker. Ross called the main event with JBL and Michael Cole, and was announced as the guest commentator. Below is a photo from the appearance: