Jimmy Uso Lands Plea Deal In Criminal Case From February Arrest

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso just caught a big break in his Detroit, Michigan criminal case after he and his lawyer, John Freeman, landed a deal with prosecutors, according to TMZ.

Instead of facing possible jail time from charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice, Uso is pleading no contest to a charge of interfering with a government employee. He was ordered to pay $450 in fine and the case is now closed.

As noted before, Naomi was driving their car down the wrong way of a one-way street in downtown Detroit back on February 13 when the two were pulled over at 10:22pm that night. Police noted that their 2018 Dodge Journey reeked of alcohol. Police said Naomi told them that she was visiting from out of town and didn’t know the streets. Naomi also said that Jimmy was intoxicated. Police said Jimmy pulled Naomi back into the car when they asked her to get out to talk. Police also said they asked Jimmy to stay seated in the car, but that’s when he got out, took his shirt off and “squared up” with officers like he wanted to fight. An officer pulled out his Taser and ordered Jimmy to get on the ground, and he did.

Jimmy was then arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center, where he bonded out soon after. WWE issued a statement on the arrest shortly after it came out in the news. They said, “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.” The Usos would win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Shane McMahon and The Miz just days later at WWE Elimination Chamber, indicating there was no heat from officials.

Noami, who was never arrested or charged with a crime, later defended her actions to a fan on Twitter. She wrote, “I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that #blocked”

For those who missed it, below is Jimmy’s mugshot photo from the arrest along with police body camera footage that was recently released: