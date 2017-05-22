Jinder Mahal On His WWE Title Reign (Video), Stat On His Win At Backlash, Backstage Photo

– Below is video of new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal after his win over Randy Orton in the Backlash main event. Jinder says he’s been promising he would become WWE Champion since winning the #1 contendership and it feels good. Mahal says the WWE Universe better get used to him as champion because he plans on holding the gold for a long time. Jinder says The Maharaja’s reign has just begun.

– Jinder became the 50th man in history to be named WWE Champion with the big win at Backlash. As noted, this was Jinder’s first title win in WWE since he first started working with the company back in 2010.

– WWE posted this backstage photo of the new WWE Champion with The Singh Brothers after Backlash: