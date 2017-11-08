Jinder Mahal On Rumors Of Failing Wellness Policy Test, Losing WWE Championship

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who lost his title to A.J. Styles in shocking fashion at Tuesday night’s taped episode of SmackDown Live from Manchester, England, took to social media after the show to address some rumors and speculation floating around the world wide web.

According to “The Modern Day Maharaja,” his WWE Championship reign was not an “experiment” by WWE and losing the title this week had nothing to do with WWE’s Wellness Policy.

“To [A.J. Styles], you were the better man for one night,” wrote Mahal via his official Instagram page (see below). “Six months I held the [WWE Chamoionship], defended it countless times, all over the world.”

Mahal continued, “I will one day raise the title again. To my haters and wrestling “insiders”, this was NOT an experiment, I am NOT injured, I have NOT violated the wellness policy. So keep throwing shade my way, it only motivates me.”