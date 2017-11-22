Jinder Mahal Sends Message To Triple H (Video), Alternate WarGames Footage, SmackDown Social Stats

– Below is alternate footage from the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” main event from this past Saturday night in Houston as the three teams prepared for the big main event. As noted, the match saw The Undisputed Era defeat Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain plus NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Dancing With The Stars. SmackDown had a total of 370,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 236,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 135,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week, which had a total of 456,000 interactions – 163,000 on Twitter and 293,000 interactions on Facebook.

– As noted, Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal will take place at the December 9th WWE live event in New Delhi, India. Below is new video of The Modern Day Maharaja sending a message to The Game. Jinder says we’ve seen a lot of Triple H as of late and he’s still an unstoppable force but it won’t be like that in his home of India. Mahal says Triple H will bow down to him.