Jinder Mahal Sends Warnings (Video), Booker T & Bruce Prichard – NXT Video, Natalya

– As noted, next week’s RAW will feature Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line while the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view will feature Mahal vs. Roman Reigns in singles action. Below is post-RAW video of Jinder talking to Mike Rome about the matches. Jinder says he will capture the Intercontinental Title next week and then go on to annex “The Yard” at Money In the Bank.

– Natalya qualified for the women’s MITB Ladder Match on this week’s RAW by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke. Below is post-match video of Natalya talking to Rome. When asked what she’s going to do to make sure she leaves the pay-per-view as Ms. Money In the Bank, Natalya says she’s going get hungry and forget her manners.

– Bruce Prichard and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened Sunday’s WWE NXT live event in Booker’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Below is video from the in-ring segment, which featured Booker doing a Spinaroonie in front of his son Kendrick: