Jinder Mahal Talks Possible Return To RAW, Rusev’s Recent Popularity

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Sportskeeda. Below are highlights:

Would you be open to moving to RAW the next time there’s a Draft or Superstar Shake-up?

Absolutely. I go wherever I’m called. SmackDown Live is the land of opportunity and I took advantage of that opportunity, but I believe that I’m one of the main superstars in WWE, and whether I’m on RAW or whether I’m on SmackDown, I will be successful. I could definitely see there being a shake-up, some superstars will switch, but whichever side I’m on, RAW or SmackDown, I’m more than happy to represent that brand and compete against the superstars of that respective brand and win either the Universal or WWE Championship at the end.

Rusev gained a lot of popularity with his “Rusev Day” gimmick. What do you think about his progression and do you see yourself re-inventing your character down the road?

*Laughs* Yeah, Rusev Day has taken the WWE by storm, but that’s the cool thing with WWE, you never know what’s going to click. Daniel Bryan had the ‘Yes’ Movement. That was phenomenal. Still to this day, the crowd is still doing the ‘Yes’ chant. Or something like ‘Fandangoing’ that happened on the post-WrestleMania 29 RAW. You never know what’s going to catch on, but with the WWE sometimes, you take something that you don’t expect and it becomes a massive, massive hit.

Those types of things can’t be predicted and they can’t be planned. Yes, I’d like to have my own moment like that, but it just has to happen organically, just like Rusev Day happened organically, just like the ‘Yes’ movement happened organically. Something will happen, but it’s hard to plan. But when it happens it just happens. It’s the WWE Universes decision what catches on and what doesn’t.