Joey Janela Injury Update, And It Isn’t Looking Good

By
Bob Krites
-

Joey Janela announced that he is out for the foreseeable future with an injured knee that will need surgery. In the video which you can watch below, he said he will be back sometime within the next 6-10 months.

Joey’s injury occurred during a match against Psicosis at GCW’s Live Fast Die Young when he dove to the outside.

Below is a list of his injuries:

You can see the injury take place here: