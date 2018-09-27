Joey Janela Injury Update, And It Isn’t Looking Good

Joey Janela announced that he is out for the foreseeable future with an injured knee that will need surgery. In the video which you can watch below, he said he will be back sometime within the next 6-10 months.

Joey’s injury occurred during a match against Psicosis at GCW’s Live Fast Die Young when he dove to the outside.

Thank you Fans, Friends, Wrestlers & Promoters for reaching out the past few days, it’s really has gotten me through! ❤️ Really had no clue of how damaged it was but here’s the update to all that fun stuff! 😔 see you down the road, Take care! Love you all! pic.twitter.com/8tHBO8qBKz — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 26, 2018

Below is a list of his injuries:

Here’s the list, (not the good @IAmJericho one) impaction fracture of medial femoral condyle might be even worse then I thought… gonna find a good orthopedic to figure everything out!! I will keep everyone updated!!! pic.twitter.com/ZC2cVwfwLU — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 26, 2018

You can see the injury take place here: