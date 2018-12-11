Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Part Two Announced

Joey Janela announced on his Twitter that since his Spring Break 3 event sold out so quickly, they are adding a Part Two which will take place on April 6th at 11:59.

Part Two will feature a different card and talent from Part One.

He also made sure to let everyone know that they will not be starting until the ROH show the same night, is over.

Alot of fans missed out on SB 3 tickets, which sold out in a record setting 4 minutes! Good news the first weekend of April is now SPRING BREAK WEEKEND!!! 2 completely different cards & completely different talent, THIS IS THE GREATEST CLUSTERFUCK!!

Tickets on sale Fri at noon! pic.twitter.com/YxqJFfhFYX — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 11, 2018