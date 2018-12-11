Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Part Two Announced

By
Bob Krites
-

Joey Janela announced on his Twitter that since his Spring Break 3 event sold out so quickly, they are adding a Part Two which will take place on April 6th at 11:59.

Part Two will feature a different card and talent from Part One.

He also made sure to let everyone know that they will not be starting until the ROH show the same night, is over.