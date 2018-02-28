John Cena Added To WWE Fastlane Main Event, Updated Card

John Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match on this week’s SmackDown and per the stipulation, Cena has earned a spot in the main event of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to make it a Six-Pack Challenge.
Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH and will be the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.
Below is the updated confirmed Fastlane card:
Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair