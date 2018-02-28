John Cena Added To WWE Fastlane Main Event, Updated Card

John Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match on this week’s SmackDown and per the stipulation, Cena has earned a spot in the main event of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to make it a Six-Pack Challenge.

Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH and will be the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.

Below is the updated confirmed Fastlane card:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title

John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair