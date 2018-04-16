John Cena and Nikki Bella Split

Today, Nikki Bella announced that her and long-time boyfriend and fiance John Cena have split. The announcement was made via Bella’s personal Instagram page. The couple began dating in 2012, and became engaged in April of 2017. Below is the statement made by Bella on her Instagram page.

